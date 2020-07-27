PORTLAND—U.S. agents marched in a line down a street in Oregon early Saturday, July 25, and cleared out protesters by using tear gas at close range.

The federal agents entered the crowd of the demonstration around 2:30 a.m. on July 25 and marched in a line down the street, clearing remaining protesters with tear gas at close range. They also extinguished a large fire in the street out of the courthouse.

In Portland, there have been protests at night for two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and it has badly damaged the city. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest while state and local officials say the agents are making the situation worse.

According to ABC News, The Federal Protective Service had declared the gathering in Portland that began in the evening on July 24 as “an unlawful assembly” and said that officers had been injured.

Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon Attorney General, accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force. She requested a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”