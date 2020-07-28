MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, July 23, a Wisconsin man was gunned down outside of his store front that had signs posted in support of President Trump’s re-election campaign.

Bernell Trammell, 60, was known in his community for being a well-liked member of the Black community who identified as a Black Lives Matter ally as well as a Trump supporter. He ran Expressions Journal out of an old storefront.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:31 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Wright Street, the Milwaukee Police Department reported. The homicide is still under investigation with no suspects in custody.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Trammell’s last conversation was with Adebisi Agoro, a blogger who filmed and documented a conversation with Trammell about his beliefs and his business.

Trammell was known for hand-crafting political and religious signs to use while he spoke with people who passed by his storefront and shared his views. While the police still are uncovering what caused the shooting, the Sentinel speculates that it was related to the signage posted in support for President Trump.

The Sentinel further reported that Reggie Moore, director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention, had come forward stating he has previously broken up an altercation between Trammell and a younger man. Moore stated that he thought it had to do with the Trump signs.

The Milwaukee community has begun to draw murals and bring flowers to the storefront in mourning and memory of Trammell.

During the active investigation, MPD ask for anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or @StopCrimeMKE at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.