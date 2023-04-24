SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that the department are investigating a felony assault that transpired at a California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday, April 20.

At approximately 7:43 p.m., the SMPD received a 911 call of an assault at the California Pizza Kitchen located at 210 Wilshire Boulevard. Patrol officers assigned to the Department’s Downtown Services Unit were on scene within two minutes.

In the outdoor seating area at the restaurant, officers found a table on its side and broken dishes and food on the floor. The victim of the attack was bleeding after suffering cuts on his hand. When authorities arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

The victim and several witnesses told officers that just a few minutes before, a male suspect, who was not known to the victim, without provocation approached the victim and his dining partner while they sat at their table, picked up two chairs, and slammed them on the table.

During the incident, the victim fell to the ground and cut his hand on broken dishware on the floor. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for the lacerations.

The suspect is described as White male, standing 5 foot and 8 inches tall and weighing 180-200 pounds. His age is unknown. He had a full beard, wearing a green or brown jacket, orange sweater, white undershirt, blue jeans, and blue framed glasses. No further details about the suspect has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or person(s) involved is asked to contact SMPD Sergeant Goodwin during business hours at 310-458-8451, chad.goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.