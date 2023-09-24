SANTA MONICA—A suspect has been arrested connected to a hit-and-run that occurred on Wednesday, September 20, the Santa Monica Police Department announced. Authorities reported at approximately 11:20 pm, officers spotted a vehicle run a red light near the 700 block of Montana Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to officers and committed additional traffic violations while driving recklessly for several blocks before colliding with a vehicle at 7th and Wilshire Boulevard.

The driver did not stop after the collision, continuing to drive down the Pier ramp and into the Newcomb Lot. The vehicle pursuit terminated when the driver was boxed in near the Carousel building on the Pier.

The driver, later identified as Nehemias Rivera-Menjivar, 21, from Wilmington, CA, exited the stopped vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot. An officer deployed a taser which did not halt Rivera-Menjivar. After repeated demands, Riveria-Menjivar was taken into custody without further incident.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the vehicle driven by Rivera-Menjivar was stolen from an address in Long Beach. The driver admitted to using marijuana.

Riveria-Menjivar was booked for multiple violations including: 20001(a) CVC – Felony Hit and Run; 23104(a) CVC – Reckless Driving; 2800.2(a) CVC – Felony Evading Police; 23153 (f) CVC- Felony DUI (Marijuana); and 148(a)(1) PC – Resisting and Obstructing Arrest

Anyone with details is asked to contact Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.