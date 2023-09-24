SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested connected to felony battery and a strong-arm robbery that transpired on Tuesday, September 19.

Authorities indicated at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a battery that just occurred in Palisades Park near the intersection with Santa Monica Boulevard. Officers located the victim of the battery down on the ground and suffering from injuries to his face and head. A suspect description and direction of travel were broadcasted to other responding officers.

According to statements from the victim and witnesses, the victim was recording video of Palisades Park on his cell phone when he focused the camera on the suspect. According to the SMPD, the suspect was currently experiencing homelessness and laying on the ground in the park. The suspect did not want to be filmed and stood up to confront the victim, demanding he stop recording. The suspect struck the victim at least one time in the face, knocking him to the ground and took the victim’s phone, which fell to the ground before fleeing the scene.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Tyler Jordan Keating, 35, and the victim’s nearby. He was arrested for felony battery, robbery, and elder abuse and booked into the Santa Monica Jail where he is being held. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for filing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at stephanie.davis@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at chad.goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.