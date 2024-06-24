SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, June 20, Santa Monica City Manager David White announced the appointment of Feroz Merchhiya as chief information officer to lead the city’s Information Services Department, following a nationwide recruitment.

Merchhiva started his career at Oracle Corporation and has over 2 years of experience in digital transformation, innovation and technology. He recently held the position as chief information officer and chief information security officer for the city of Glendale, Arizona. He previously led strategic service delivery and technology solutions for Kaygen Incorporated.

“Technology is the cornerstone of city services and operations,” White said. “With Feroz’s wealth of experience in enterprise technology and information security, I’m confident he will build on our information services department’s great work towards even more improvements for our residents and businesses.”

Merchhiya will be responsible for Santa Monica’s strategic use of technology and cybersecurity to enhance community experience, leverage data, provide insights and improve services. He will lead the city in implementing strategic technology initiatives in line with the department’s mission to empower people, connect the community and develop solutions to support a digitally literate city.

“I am thrilled to join the team of dedicated civic leaders at Santa Monica,” Merchhiya said. “I look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to serve the community, and collaborating with key partners and stakeholders to ensure we embrace the latest technological advancements to deliver streamlined services for all.”

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from National University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Karachi University. He will join the city effective July 15, 2024 with an annual salary of $253,674.