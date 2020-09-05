SANTA MONICA—The Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Pacific Park will be lit up in the American flag colors, red, white, and blue over Labor Day Weekend.

The American flag-light program will be over Labor Day Weekend, from Friday September 4 to Monday 7 from a little after 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. each evening, said the Pacific Park’s website. This year, people can also see the light up from their home on the live-streaming at www.pacpark.com/live, as a prevention of COVID-19. People also will be able to see the lights on TV or online, as they are regularly broadcast by news media and YouTube across the U.S.

Pacific Park holds the Ferris wheel program seasonally, on holidays, and also when events happen (LA Dodgers goes to the world series, for example). “The Pacific Wheel’s state-of-the-art lighting package was installed in 2016 and can display over 1.6 million different colors of energy efficient LEDs and animate patterns and icons in 24 frames per second”, Pacific Park explains.

Pacific Park staff curates and designs the design of each program. Their goal is to provide “fun, high-energy, and sometimes whimsical designs” to people coming on the Santa Monica Pier.

Pacific Park accepts special lighting requests from the public. Not all submissions will be realized due to the high volume of application and the Park no longer takes requests for free. For more information, visit www.pacpark.com/sponsorships.