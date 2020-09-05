UNITED STATES—An anti-Trump protestor who shot and killed the supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, was shot and killed himself on Thursday, September 3 after several agents and police officers opened fire on him while U.S. Marshals allegedly tried to arrest him.

48-year old Michael Forest Reinoehl, who has been described as a supporter of the anti-fascist (better known as Antifa) movement, had fled Portland, traveling about 120 miles up north to Lacey, Washington, where authorities claimed he was hiding out.

The individual he killed, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, was 39 years old and had been involved in counter protests in Portland as part of a group called “Patriot Prayer” while people representing Antifa had their own protests on the streets.

According to federal agents who were on the scene, they located Reinoehl at an unknown residence after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Once they confronted the suspect, he apparently pulled out a gun, so they ended up shooting him an undetermined number of times before he was able to open fire.

Based on reports, Reinoehl had openly described himself on social media as “100% ANTIFA,” accusing the counter-protestors as conducting “warfare” in response to the anti-fascists.

He was reportedly cited for having a gun on his person at a rally on July 5, then got shot at another rally just three weeks later on July 26.

Reinoehl describes the July 26 protest as a situation where he attempted to break up a fight that had taken place between several minors in the midst of the rally, claims he didn’t even know what started it, but tried to maintain peace.

Along with his presence at these protests, police knew him as a regular wherever protestors were rallying against racism and fascism.