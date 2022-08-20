SANTA MONICA—A fight broke out at Santa Monica High School on Thursday, August 18, which was the school’s first day back from summer break. The fight involved multiple students and one suffered a facial laceration from “an unknown sharp object.”

Police arrived at the school around 12:45 p.m. when they found the one student with the laceration and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The primary suspect, who is also a student, fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

It is currently unknown what led up to the fight.

The school still remained in session and was not placed on lockdown despite the altercation. Police officers remained at the scene while classes took place.

Santa Monica High School Principal Marae Cruce shared an update with parents, staff and students addressing the incident.

“I am saddened to share this news on our first day back, but I want to make certain that everyone is aware of an altercation that occurred on our campus during lunch between two Samohi students,” Cruce said. “The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities. We are taking this incident seriously and will provide you with an update when we have additional information.”

The Santa Monica Police Department is currently investigating the matter.