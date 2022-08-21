WEST HOLLYWOOD—A 23-year-old man was shot at a Beverly Grove gas station on Friday, August 19, around 5:40 p.m. and now police are looking for three suspects that could be related in the matter.

The three suspects drove up to the victim as he was sitting in his vehicle and shot him. Lt. John Radtke of the LAPD West Bureau Homicide division stated that the shooters came from an alley while the victim pumped gas. The victim’s friends that were within the vehicle during the shooting, drove off in what was identified as a black Cadillac Escalade after the shooting transpired. The suspects drove off in a white sedan. It is unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Paramedics reached the victim after his friends stopped at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards in West Hollywood. The victim succumbed to his wounds after he was transported to a hospital by medical officials.

According to reports, one person was seen being arrested at the scene but it is currently unknown how he was related in the shooting.

This is an ongoing case and any one with information is encouraged to contact police.