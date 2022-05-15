UNITED STATES—Do you like to snack? I think we all do, but the problem with snacking is that it can lead to major weight gain problems if you’re not careful people. We all know you’re told time and time again; that you should have 3 meals a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) in between those meals you should have a snack. However, let’s be honest, many of us do not eat 3 meals a day. For some, its two meals a day and then we snack throughout. For others, they snack throughout the entire day and then have one big meal rather its breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The key is some of us are snacking too much or snacking on the wrong products and as a result we pay the price in the long run people. I for one love a potato chip, and I might eat a bag and a few pieces of cucumbers, carrots or a yogurt with it. What’s the problem one of those small bags of chips (where you don’t get many to begin with) can amount to almost 400 to 500 calories for one bag! Yeah, it might be smarter to eat an actual meal where you get full versus a snack where you’re still hungry people.

I guess the problem with a snack is that it’s supposed to hold you over until you have that next meal, but so many of us snack on items that literally are not snacks, they’re calorie filled, sugar filled, carb-filled food items that cause more health issues that we expect. Sugar, we all know it’s NOT good for us, but if you’re snacking on a small candy bar, a large candy bar or more than one candy bar during a sitting, it’s not going to bold well if you don’t know how to do one and done people. The same with carbohydrates, where many manifest into sugar if you do not burn those calories people.

Yes, yes, I know we are told to eat more fruits and veggies as snacks, but do you really want to eat a whole cucumber as a snack people? Not many do, especially if they’re not eating a dip or some sort of sauce with the veggie. In addition, the same applies with fruits or any snack in general. There is always something else we eat with that actual snack.

Our goal should not be to fight the urge to snack because we’re human beings, what we have to do is fight that urge to snack when we are not hungry. Do not starve yourself that is the worst thing you can do to your body. If you are hungry, you need to eat people; it is that plain and simple. Try to snack on food items that are low calorie, low sugar, low carbohydrates and low sodium so you get satiated a lot faster with a large consumption.

Sometimes you do indeed have to teach your brain you’re not hungry when you know you’re not hungry. You might see a food item and be immediately aware that you just ate, but something tempts you to have a taste, when you don’t need it. A lot of the time you’re not hungry, you’re simply thirsty. So you know what I’ve started to do: drink a glass of water. Water is indeed the body’s best friend. Hell, its more than 70 percent comprised of water people. So anytime you can drink water your body will indeed thank you in the long run and it will absolutely help you in the best possible way.

A snack is just a snack, but at the end of the day, it’s NOT to be a full meal, but just enough to hold you off till that next meal. Remember that each time you reach into the fridge or the cabinet looking for something to eat. Is this something that is going to hold you over or is it something you just crave?