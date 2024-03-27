SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Santa Monica Fire Department will host the swearing-in ceremony for Fire Chief Matthew Hallock on Wednesday, March 27. The event begins at 11 a.m. inside Fire Station 1, 1337 7th St.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Clemo will open the ceremony followed by a presentation of colors by SMFD Department’s Honor Guard. An invocation will be led by fire department chaplain Josh Young followed by remarks from retired Santa Monica Fire Chief Ettore Berandinelli.

Interim City Clerk Nikima Newsome will perform the swearing-in ceremony followed by a badge pinning by Hallock’s wife, Cheryl.

Chief Hallock will give remarks to close the ceremony, followed by a reception where light refreshments will be served.

The event will be live-streamed and available for viewing on Santa Monica’s YouTube channel here.