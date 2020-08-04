WEST HOLLYWOOD—A greater alarm blaze occurred at a commercial structure in Hollywood and firefighters extinguished it Monday night, August 3, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

On August 3, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tweeted and notified people about an update of “Structure Fire” of one-story L-shaped commercial buildings with fire through the roof of one unit. In the 7426 W Sunset Bl, near Gardner Street, at 8:44 p.m., two additional task forces were added to extinguish it, according to the department.

At 9:10 p.m., LAPD made an update on their website, saying that the fire was updated to “Greater Alarm Structure Fire.” LAPD stated on their website, “This incident is now a Greater Alarm structure fire with 84 firefighters responding to the commercial building, which is vacant. Firefighters continue to operate in defensive mode. Fire has spread from the original unit through the attic. The full extent of the fire is still unknown, as firefighters are remaining outside of the building, applying large hose streams from the exterior.”

At 9:22 p.m., LAPD made an update again and informed people that the fire was extinguished by 84 firefighters, taking them 38 minutes. They added, “Gas lines were reported to be feeding the fire until firefighters shut off the utilities. Dollar loss TBD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

CBS Los Angeles reported it on live around 9:07, saying, “We’re seeing a lot of white smoke path, which I guess is a pretty good sign,” and pointed that the street is usually busy even during the pandemic. According to LAPD’s website, no injures have been reported.