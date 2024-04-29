MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website on April 25 that it will be offering two free fire extinguisher trainings for community members as part of the city’s efforts toward community-wide emergency preparedness, Wednesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

The one-hour trainings will be taught by the City’s Fire Safety Liaisons. A classroom session will cover fire extinguisher mechanics, decision making on when to use a fire extinguisher, and safety considerations. The second part of the training will include a live fire hands on exercise, with safety supervision.

To register for either training session, email Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Flores at saflores@malibucity.org.