SHERMAN OAKS—Gelson’s Market is offering several holiday dinner packages to feed as little as 2 or as many as 12 people. The offer is being made available in Sherman Oaks.

They are offering a wide array of pre-cooked selections from traditional choices to plant-based dinners. There will be traditional meals and holiday favorites such as roasted turkey and gravy, spiral glazed ham, prime rib, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé, mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach, Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.

They are also offering Jewish food in their à la carte items. Items include noodle kugel, chopped beef liver with egg, tzimmes, matzo balls, and more.

Other meal plans include a BBQ Chicken Dinner-Hanukkah, Beef Brisket Dinner-Hanukkah, No Salt Chicken Dinner – Hanukkah, and Lemon-Herb Rotisserie Chicken Dinner-Hanukkah.

All orders must be placed by November 24. Pick up is available from November 20 thru November 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until 7 p.m., on November 24 and November 25. The store will close at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.