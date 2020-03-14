STUDIO CITY—A fire broke out in a one-story home located on a hillside in Studio City Friday, March 13.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. and took over an hour to extinguish the flames that were found on the 3700 block of Eureka Drive. There was limited water pressure at the home’s location which delayed the completion of the operation. According to LAFD’s Margaret Stewart, “LADWP made adjustments to increase pressure, which improved the situation but the number of hose lines able to be put into operation (was) affected.”

Two people were found inside the one story home but were able to free themselves from the flames.

Homes surrounding the sides of the 2,282 square foot house were threatened. The one-story home partially collapsed as a result of the fire. One surrounding home sustained exterior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.