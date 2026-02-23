PACIFIC PALISADES/MALIBU—On Sunday, February 22, the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce held its first fire recovery expo.

The PaliBu Recovery Expo brought together trusted resources, local leaders, and recovery partners to support the rebuilding and revitalization of Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The event was designed to foster connection, share practical information, and help chart a clear path forward for residents and businesses alike.

During the expo, information was provided regarding:

-Expert Guidance: One-on-one time with building professionals and recovery specialists.

-Direct Access: Skip the phone lines—connect with regional agencies to get your specific questions answered.

-Community Connection: Join neighbors and fellow business owners in a supportive environment.

-Resilience Planning: Learn the latest techniques to rebuild stronger, safer, and more sustainably.

The 2025 Palisades Fire destroyed more than 700 structures in Malibu, took the lives of three people in Malibu, displaced families, and left entire neighborhoods in ruins. The historic regional disaster took many more lives and thousands of homes, and the city of Malibu stands in solidarity with fellow communities that experienced this tragedy.

Palisades Charter High Scholl was heavily damaged as a result of the wildfire. The Will Rogers house and stables at the Will Rogers State Historic Park were destroyed in the fire. Thousands of structures were destroyed as a result of the 2025 wildfire.