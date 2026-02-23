MELROSE—On February 22, Police responded to a call of a man with a gun in the proximity of Kingsley Manor located at 1650 N. Kinsley Avenue. Kingsley Manor is a retirement community.



Citizen users first reported the incident. Reports indicate that Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Hollywood Community Police Station officer responded to the call.



Canyon News reached out to LAPD Hollywood Community Police Station to find out if the individual was arrested and charged, but did not hear back in time for print.