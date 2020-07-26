SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s new fire station is inviting children to help welcome the firefighters’ home with a special art drive by and drop off event on Friday, July 24 and Saturday July 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Santa Monica kids are encouraged to embrace the new station by drawing a welcome picture for the temporary display in the front windows of the Fire Station. Within this period, families are able to drive up to the 7th Street location to drop off the artwork under COVID-19 restrictions and they will receive a giveaway bag in addition to a fire hat in exchange.

“While an official community celebration for the opening of Santa Monica’s newest fire station will have to come at a later date, we look forward to inviting youth to help us celebrate the station with the drive-by art event. The art will welcome firefighters serving Santa Monica in this critical moment for community health,” Fire Chief Bill Walker stated in a news release.

The new Fire Station will be at 1337 7th Street. Santa Monica, CA 90401, set to serve the Downtown community. This station is usually the most active station within the year, receiving more than 8,900 calls. The station will be assigned to 15 firefighters in total. The service facility has been under construction since June 2018 and replaces the department’s first and oldest station. The new accommodations include a two-story facility spanning over 28,000 square feet, bathrooms, 20 dormitories, community rooms, rooftop solar panels, secured underground parking and more.