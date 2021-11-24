HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 1330 N Orange Dr at 5:14 p.m. on November 22 to respond to a four-story apartment building fire with three residential overhead parking units.

The LAFD arrived at the location and discovered the fire in one unit on the third level.

According to the dispatch report, two dogs were evacuated by fire officials. Both animals were assessed and treated for smoke inhalation.

A total of 36 firefighters doused the fire in 27 minutes and all other residents sheltered inside their apartments during the blaze.

There were no reports of any other injuries. The conditions of the animals are unknown currently. The cause of the fire is under investigation