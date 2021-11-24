LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a 51-year-old man.

The LAPD reported on November 20, around 5 a.m., a vehicle traveling north on Western Avenue struck a pedestrian walking across Western Avenue, just north of 65th Street. The impact caused the pedestrian to collide with the roadway. The driver fled in the vehicle, without stopping, identifying themselves, or attempting to render aid as required by law. The victim was in the roadway, he was struck by a second vehicle traveling north on Western Avenue. The driver of the second car immediately stopped and attempted to render aid to the victim, who became lodged under the car.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. The victim has been identified and family has been notified.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a white, early model, medium size sedan with tinted windows. There is no suspect description.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The public is reminded that, as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division, Officer Lopez Del Haro or Detective Moreno, at 323-421-2500, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours please contact South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander, at 323-421-2570.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.