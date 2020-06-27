WASHINGTON D.C.—On Thursday, June 25, 2020, President and First Lady Melania Trump, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony held at the National Mall in Washington D.C. near the Lincoln Memorial.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean Conflict. The U.S. and South Korea fought off invasions by North Korea and their allies from China and the Soviet Union.

In a solemn moment, President Trump and First Lady Melania silently paid respects to those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. President Trump made his salute as the sound of a lone trumpeter playing Taps began in the background.

Korean War Veterans, along with Vice President, Mike Pence, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt, and Korea’s Ambassador to the U.S., Lee Soo Hyuck, were also there to show their respects.

Flotus held her hand on her heart as the Commander in Chief saluted the flag. The First Lady, dressed in an elegant, but cool summer dress in navy with white polka dots. President Trump in the keeping of the patriotic theme donned a smart navy blue suit and red tie.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial, located on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial, was dedicated on July 27, 1995, in honor of the 5.8 million America who lost their lives in the three-year Korean Conflict.

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the #KoreanWar. More than 1.5 million Americans served in South Korea’s three-year war with North Korea, which ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953. #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/xXEEPRkWrq — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 25, 2020

The Korean War Honor Roll was established to give tribute to all of the lives lost and missing in action worldwide during the Korean Conflict from June 25, 1950 – July 27, 1953.

More history on the Korean War may be found at the link below.

https://www.abmc.gov/about-us/history/korean-war-memorial#:~:text=The%20Korean%20War%20Veterans%20Memorial,period%20of%20the%20Korean%20War.