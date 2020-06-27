BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 23, Paris Hilton’s house in Beverly Hills was listed for sale at $1.6 million. It is designed to feel like a Barbie’s Dream House according to some Twitter users.

The 2,113 square-foot townhouse-style condo, next to the La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills was listed by Keller Williams Studio City Realty for sale on Tuesday. The property has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, and it has a variety of nearby amenities. The house is luxurious with its decor and furniture, using an abundance of satin and diamonds in its design. The house was built in 2011, and contains a master-bedroom with three walk-in closets, another bedroom with a one walk-in closet, a walkway next to the living room, as well as a BBQ pit, a lounge, and fireplace. The bedrooms are donned with Channel furniture, the bathrooms are completely covered in marble, and there is also an abundance of crystal chandeliers in the living room.

The previous house of the socialite and model, Hilton, have attracted many comments from Twitter users, who gave their reviews on the theme of the rooms in the condo. Some said that the property feels like a Barbie’s dream house, with its bedrooms designed with Channel furniture, including its rugs, pillows, and wallpapers.

The Barbie’s dreamhouse originates from the computer animation which was released on 2012, Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse featuring Barbie and her friends. The Barbie’s dreamhouse is also advertised as a dollhouse catering to children who want to design their own unique dreamhouse, and play with barbies.