CELEBRITY — As of Wednesday, May 6, new information came to surface about an action film featuring Tom Cruise that will be shot in space with the cooperation of NASA and the CEO of the SpaceX, Elon Musk. This will be the seventh spy movie for the film series “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

The seventh film for the action movie series “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” will be the first narrative feature movie to be filmed in outer space. The only actor that will be present in this movie is Tom Cruise, 57, the famous American actor. Cruise himself will be in charge of the production of the movie, and Doug Liman will be the director. Liman has already finished the first draft for the upcoming movie.

On Wednesday, May 6, the space agency’s administrator Jim Bridenstine has informed through a Tweet that he will be opening up the international space station for the shooting of the movie. He also wrote that Cruise and his production team have been working in conjunction with NASA to decide on how they would proceed with the movie. Elon Musk has responded to this tweet, saying that it “should be a lot of fun!” For now, the production is on hold as the restrictions on social distancing have not been fully lifted yet.

Cruise is well-known for engaging in stunts while shooting movies such as in the 2017 version of the film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” where he had injured his ankle as he leaped from a rooftop. While acting for the movie he had worked on stunts in Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.