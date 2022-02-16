HOLLYWOOD HILLS—’Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis has sold his high tech Hollywood Hills home for $5.2 million.

The Bravo star purchased the home back in 2016 for a lower price of $3.13 million. According to the New York Post, Lewis has added many additions to the home including a Sonos system controlled by iPads.

In addition to the Sonos system, Lewis added Lutron lighting throughout the home. The custom home is a three-bed, four-bath perched above the Sunset Strip.

The home was originally listed for $5.8 million. Lewis cut the price to $5.5 million a month after the home was listed. After some negotiation, the home was sold at a final price of $5.2 million.