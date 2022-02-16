BEVERLY HILLS—Two South LA men were each sentenced to 144 months in federal prison on Monday, February 14, for committing an armed robbery at a popular Beverly Hills restaurant last year.

21-year-old Malik Lamont Powell and 18-year-old Khai McGee were sentenced by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter. Walter has been quoted calling the crime “outrageous and unacceptable.” Walter also stated that, “These type of robberies, which are becoming more and more prevalent in our community, have to stop.”

Both defendants are members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips street gang. There was a third accomplice, 41-year-old Marquise Anthony Gardon, who is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28 of this year.

The three defendants drove into Beverly Hills on March 4 of last year with plans to commit a robbery. They searched the streets for victims, and decided to target a man sitting on the patio of II Pastaio restaurant wearing a Richard Millie wristwatch. They held the man at gunpoint at which point there was a struggle over the gun.

Two rounds were fired from the gun, one bullet striking another civilian in the leg. The weapon was left at the scene, but the culprits fled with the 500,000 wristwatch.

Both the FBI and Beverly Hills Police investigated this matter.

Both Powell and McGhee plead guilty in September 2021 to three felony counts: conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Gardon pleaded guilty in September 2021 to two felonies: interference with commerce by robbery, and using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.