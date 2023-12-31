MALIBU—On December 30, the Ventura County Emergency (VC Emergency) information source announced a flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) that was in effect until December 30, at 11:00 a.m. PST for southwest California, including portions of southern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County.

In addition, VC Emergency announced evacuations for residents bordering the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) from Seacliff Avenue South to Emma Wood Group Camp. As of December 30, at 2:50 p.m., these evacuations were lifted.

Flood warnings remain for the PCH, into the area of the Santa Monica Mountains and North of Malibu in the Canyon News coverage area along with the aforementioned areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.



High Surf Warnings are still in effect. VC advises residents, and those traveling in these areas, and North of Malibu to avoid all coastal jetties and piers. Due to high waves that could wash people off the jetties and rocks without warning, and rip currents that increase the risk of drowning.



The following beaches and piers are closed through December 31, 2023, due to flooding and possible beach erosion, especially during high tide each morning.



All California State Parks, Ventura State Beach, All City of Ventura public beaches, Ventura Pier, All City of Oxnard public beaches, Port Hueneme Pier, Faria Beach, the Rincon Parkway RV area, Kiddy Beach, Silverstrand Beach, Hollywood by the Sea, McGrath State Beach, Mandalay State Beach, San Buenaventura State Beach, and Emma Wood Campground are all closed.



Channel Islands Harbor Entry and Ventura Harbor Entry are closed.



The following information came directly from the VC website. Those with questions regarding the presence of sandbags are encouraged to contact the City Corporate Yard at 1060 Pacific Avenue in Oxnard, or call (805)385-7950



Sandbags can be expected from Ventura- Marina Park at 2950 Pierpont Boulevard in Ventura through to the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard, and to Fire Station 25 located at 5674 Pacific Coast Highway.











