WESTWOOD — Los Angeles Fire Department responded to “a large subterranean water line break” in Westwood on August 23 at around 1:30 a.m.

LAFD first responded to the scene, which is now being taken care of by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“[Our crews] are in the process of carefully shutting down a 30” main,” LADWP said on Twitter. “Must be done carefully due to size of pipe, with multiple valves in area involved.”

The department added that crews will work to “make repairs” after the water line is fully shut down.

The area around Sunset Boulevard, between Veteran Avenue and Hilgard Avenue, has been closed for an unknown duration, as floodwater toppled two trees and began to enter UCLA property to the south. Water also entered one residential property on the northside of Sunset Boulevard, LAFD said.

LAFD said encouraged drivers to avoid the area around the incident and “consider an alternate route.”

UCLA staff put sandbags to protect the Pauley Pavilion, which has not been affected by the water. According to the Brian Humphrey from LAFD, the floodwater “is not threatening student housing,” nor is there “imminent life hazard and no call for evacuation.”

The location of the water line is near the one that also caused a similar incident back in 2014 in Westwood. On that occasion, floodwater affected the universities parking garages and sports facilities.

LAFD is standing by to support LADWP in sealing up efforts, and added that detours have already been made available for motorists around the area of the incident.