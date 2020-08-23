MALIBU — The Malibu temporary skate park will reopen August 24, after closing due to a lack of adherence to the COVID-19 regulations earlier in July.

“Malibu Bluffs Park and the Skate Park will reopen on Monday, August 24, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. The City urges patrons visiting these facilities to follow all posted City rules and COVID-19 guidelines,” the city wrote in an online statement.

Beginning August 24, the skate park will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. by reservation only. Reservation sessions are available for two hours at a time. As the time of sunset changes with winter approaching, the skate park’s hours will shift.

The reopening reflects a change in the skate parks’ COVID-19 rules. Previously, skaters could register for hour-long sessions, and six spots each hour were reserved on a first come first serve basis.

The change in the COVID-19 rules reflects the reason the temporary skate park closed in early July, just over a week after its grand opening. Through the first nine days of the parks opening there was overcrowding, parents not socially distancing, and skaters who did not leave as their reservation period ended.

At the time of the closing, City Manager Reva Feldman said Sheriffs have been called, “multiple times every day to try and enforce the rules.”

The temporary skate park originally opened on July 3, ending the near 10 year period since Papa Jack’s skate park was destroyed to provide room for a new Whole Foods location.

The skate park, located near Bluff’s park, opens a week before the Malibu Bluff’s Park itself opens, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

For more information on the temporary skate park, or to reserve a two-hour session, visit https://www.malibucity.org/SkatePark.