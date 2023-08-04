CANTON, OH- Former UCLA Bruins Quarterback Darian Thompson Robinson stole the show at the Hall of Fame Game, as the new Cleveland Browns quarterback led an inspiring second half comeback, as the Cleveland Browns edged the New York Jets, 21-16 on Thursday August 3.

This game kicks off the 2023 NFL exhibition season.

Thursday night was the first NFL game for Browns rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The former UCLA standout made several nice plays with his arm as well as his legs.

He led the Browns on a 16-play, 93-yard drive that included a 14-yard completion to Mike Harley Jr. and a 15-yard run that set up Demetric Felton’s touchdown run.

As a rule of thumb, many stars sit out the NFL preseason. Last night was no exception as the recent Knickerbocker, New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Same goes for Cleveland Browns starting Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

DTR is currently the third string Quarterback on the depth chart, behind Watson and Kellen Mond. However, Thompson-Robinson ckearly outplayed Mond which means he will have the opportunity to be promoted to backup QB in the near future.

Thompson-Robinson also showed off his speed, rushing for 37 yards on five carries. He threw for 82 yards on 8-of-11 through the air.

His competition to be Deshaun Watson’s backup this season is Minnesota Vikings third-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, Kellen Mond, who got the start for Cleveland in this one. He finished his night 13-of-19 with one touchdown and one interception.

DTR was selected in the fifth round at NO. 140 in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

As a UCLA Bruin, DTR was a five year starter, who owns practically every record at the Quarterback position. The future looks extremely bright for this Bruin. Good luck, the Southland will be watching and rooting for you.