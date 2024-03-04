LOS ANGELES—On Friday, March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department that former NBA player Rashid Byrd was sentenced to over 90 years to life in prison. In 2019, the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division’s Special Assault Section started investigating Byrd, after a victim came forward to report that she had been sexually assaulted. During their investigation, detectives learned in 2010, Byrd was convicted of a sexual assault involving a different victim. Detectives also discovered in 2005 that he had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington State.

According to Byrd’s victims, although he was initially charming, he subsequently forced them into a variety of sex acts.

“He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said Detective Dara Brown, the lead investigator on the case.

On September 18, 2020, detectives arrested Byrd for sexual assault. His bail was $4,150,000, and he has remained in custody since his arrest. Byrd was found guilty, and on March 1, 2024, he was sentenced to 90 years to life for a series of violent sexual assaults that occurred in Los Angeles and Santa Clara Counties between 2015 and 2020.

“The LAPD is grateful for the brave women who came forward to tell their stories,” Brown said. “While this investigation has gone on for years, we are thankful that Byrd is no longer on the streets.”

Brown added efforts were made to locate all of Byrd’s victims and asked that anyone with information regarding his crimes contact her at (213) 486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.