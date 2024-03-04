LOS ANGELES—On Friday, March 1, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that its Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) announced the arrest of two juvenile suspects connected to organized retail thefts in Los Angeles area communities.

The LAPD reported on February 29, the ORCTF conducted retail theft operations across multiple locations in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. The ORCTF arrested two male juveniles who were wanted for multiple organized retail crimes which occurred in Los Angeles and surrounding cities. One juvenile is a 17-year-old, and the other is an 18-year-old, but the crimes were committed when he was a 17-year-old.

The juveniles were arrested for 211 PC – Robbery and booked at the Van Nuys Jail. The cases will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

The ORCTF is actively pursuing numerous leads and anticipates additional arrests in the coming days and weeks. Year-to-date there have been a total of 34 arrests made by the ORCTF office.

Anyone with details on these or other incidents can contact the ORCTF at orc@lapd.online. The investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding these types of incidents are asked to contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247), 24 hours. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).