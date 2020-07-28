CALIFORNIA—Dana Stubblefield, the former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders defensive tackle, who played in the NFL for more than a decade, has been found guilty of rape after being charged with forcibly raping a disabled woman at gunpoint in 2015.

The three-time pro-bowler, who also won a Superbowl in 1995, allegedly attempted to force the then 31-year-old victim to give him oral sex at gunpoint inside his home, after he had contacted her from a babysitter website so she could interview for a potential job.

The 49-year-old was convicted of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment, but ultimately found not guilty of rape and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent. The verdict got Stubblefield 15 years to life in prison, and he was remanded to jail without bail.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen praised the victim for what she had gone through while speaking to the media. “This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?”

As for Stubblefield’s defense attorney, Allen Sawyer, he stated that his team will “continue to fight” for their client, and spoke on behalf of him, stating that Stubblefield “believes that the system will work.”

Stubblefield is no stranger of scandal and criminal behavior, after pleading guilty to charges of lying to federal investigators in 2009, following his involvement in the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO). According to the investigation, he was one of several Oakland Raiders players that had given performance-enhancing drugs to former world champion track and field athlete, and professional basketball player, Marion Jones, among others.

Also, in 2010, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Stubblefield to 90 days in jail after he was discovered stealing mail from a former girlfriend by fraudulently using a change-of-address form.