FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA—On May 16, Donald J. Trump filed a Notice of Appeal with the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia in the case of the State of Georgia vs. Donald J. Trump. Former President Trump and seven others including, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Schafer, Harrison Floyd, and Cathleen Latham are the co-defendants named on the appeal documentation. Judge McAfee granted the defendant’s right to an appeal.



Following a lengthy investigation of former President Trump lasting approximately 30 months long, the state of Georgia began a trial against Trump alleging that he attempted to change the results of the 2020 Presidential election.



All polls previously indicated that Georgia would be a big win for Trump. There was evidence of election fraud in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp had previously had a lawsuit filed against him over the condition of the state’s voter registration lists. He was accused of violating the election law of 1993. Since the 2020 Presidential election, it has been proven that the lists have not been properly scrubbed to make sure that dead people can’t vote. A copy of the lawsuit may be seen below.

georgias-nvra



On Wednesday, March 13, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee who is now presiding over the 2020 election interference case dropped six of the charges involving election interference against former President Donald J. Trump.



On February 20, the attorney for former White House aide, Michael Roman, one of the co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald J. Trump filed an ethics complaint against the D.A. Fani Willis, who stands accused of having a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor, Nathan Wade and has been, “profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”



Reports indicate that Wade has been paid $728,000 for his work as a prosecutor alleging an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. In his motion, Roman requests that D.A. Fani Willis be disqualified.



In March, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee denied the request to have District Attorney, Fani Willis removed from the case. Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor/boyfriend Willis appointed to the case, resigned. Both Wade and Willis had previously acknowledged and admitted to their ongoing romantic relationship. At that time the Judge indicated to Trump that he could appeal the court’s decision.





