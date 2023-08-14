UNITED STATES—On Friday, August 11th, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) filed four articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors.



A brief description of Articles of Impeachment filed against President Biden are below.

The complete description of the articles of impeachment charges with the USC codes may be found in the August 11th press release on Congressman Greg Stuebe’s webpage.



Article 1: Abuse of Power: Bribery, Hobbs Act, Extortion, & Honest Services Fraud



Robert “Hunter Biden” and James Biden sold access to then Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. (Joe Biden) while he was in office from 2009- 2017 and sold promised access to a future Presidential Administration while he was out of office from 2017 – 2021.



The Hobbs Act, “Prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce ‘in any way or degree’.” Full text of the 2402-The Hobbs Act may be found on the Department of Justice (DOJ) website in the Archives section.



Article 2: Obstruction of Justice



Cites testimony of IRS whistleblowers, and members of the Biden Campaign “improperly colluded with DOJ officials” …to interfere with investigations into tax crimes allegedly committed by Hunter Biden.



Article 3: James Biden recruited “investors” for business ventures that ultimately failed. Stuebe cited “Access to Joe Biden and indications that Joe Biden supported these schemes were used to lure investors into the schemes.”



Article 4: Financial Involvement in Drugs and Prostitution

This involves the long history of Joe and Hunter Biden commingling finances between 2010-2019 with respect to Biden family money spent on illegal drugs and prostitution.

Congressman Steube made the following statement:



“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden. He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and Justice at the expense of American citizens.”



Rep. Stuebe posted the following message on his Twitter page:



“Bribery, Extortion, Obstruction of Justice, Fraud, Financial in Drugs & Prostitution.



It’s LONG PAST TIME to impeach Joe Biden. Joe Biden shouldn’t be allowed to sit in the White House, selling out our country. Today, I filed articles of impeachment.”

On April 17th, Rep. Steube publicly announced his endorsement of President Trump on Newsmax with “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”



“He’s the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would never have happened under Trump,” Steube stated.



The Congressman also spoke highly of Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis indicating that he hopes that DeSantis will continue to concentrate on the great job he’s doing as Florida’s Governor.



“I hear from constituents all the time that want him to finish out his term and support President Trump, and I’m honored to be part of President Trump’s team,” Congressman Steube said.