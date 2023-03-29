Four Businesses Damaged By Thieves In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS—Four businesses were targeted by thieves on Sunday, March 26 On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. Those business include Toast, Blu Gem Café, Tipsy Cow and Marmalade were the four businesses targeted by the thieves. According to reports, similar incidents occurred in the area on March 7.

Marmalade is located at 14910 Ventura Blvd. facing Kester Avenue and is located 1 minute in walking distance from Panzanella Ristorante.

The Blu Gem Cafe is located at 15045 Ventura Blvd. It is 0.1 miles to Starbucks on the opposite side of the road at 15030 Ventura Blvd.

The Tipsy Cow is located at 15005 Ventura Blvd. and the cafe backs onto Lemona Avenue and is within close probity to Marmalade and Goodwill Southern California located at 14760 Ventura Blvd.

Toast is located at 15001 Ventura Blvd. directly beside The Tipsy Cow. Borekas Sephardic Pastries, Mel’s Drive and Blatt Billiards are within close proximity to the area where the crimes transpired.

Homestate restaurant which is located in the city stopped accepting cash in February after seven break ins in seven months.

The area is under police jurisdiction by the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Station. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the LAPD Van Nuys Front Desk at (818) 374-9500.