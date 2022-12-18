LOS FELIZ—On Thursday, December 15, Canyon News learned of the deaths of at least four ponies at Griffith Park in Los Feliz. On Friday, December 16, Zohra Fahim, the President and founder of the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals confirmed their findings of animal abuse at the Pony Rides in Griffith Park.

Canyon News reached out to Fahim who reported that she had video footage she took of the abuse and first-hand knowledge of the deaths of the four ponies that have died since last March. Fahim indicated that the owner of the Griffith Park Pony Rides, Stephen Weeks did not initially report the deaths of the ponies.

The video footage of the ponies at Griffith Park show them in extreme temperatures, kicking up dust on carriage rides, and giving little children rides on a turnstile they were chained to. The footage is posted on Fahims personal Facebook page.



Fahim provided pictures of the ponies the Alliance for Animals had been fighting to protect. GRAPHIC WARNING* Scarring depicted in the pictures may upset sensitive readers.

According to Stephen Weeks, the owner of the pony ride attraction at Griffith Park, four of the ponies died in the past year, from illness and old age.



Weeks made the following statement to ABC Eyewitness News, “Our contract and general manager stated that we are not required to report the deaths to the city of L.A. We have retired ponies in our facility. These were aged, retired ponies, these were not our working ponies that passed away, but retired ponies that we were keeping for the rest of their lives.” New reports indicate that Weeks is currently in the process of rehoming the ponies.

German-born, American journalist, Manuela Hoelterhoff, wrote of the ponies at Griffith Park in her article, “What are Ponies Good For?”



“For decades kids and their families have flocked to Griffith Park Pony Rides of Los Angeles without knowing they have engaged in animal torture,” the famed author wrote.



“But the fun ends on December 21. Badgered by animal rights zealots, the city’s elders have ordered the park to shut—just in time for the holidays.”





On December 13, a group called, “Protect the Harvest,” wrote an article defending the care of the animals in a newsletter about Griffith Park titled, “Just Say Whoa.”



“The facility is regularly inspected and licensed by the Los Angeles Animal Regulation Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Protect the Harvest cited December 8, 2021, City News Service article, stating that “City Council members and the Parks Department of Animal Services have gone multiple times to the facility for inspections and have not found any violations.”

Canyon News reached out to the number listed on the Griffith Park website for the Pony Ride attraction, but the voicemail was full. A statement could not be obtained by the National Park Service in time for print.



