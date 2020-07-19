SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, July 8, travel magazine Travel + Leisure published its annual list of “World’s Best” awards, which are given to hotels that have been nominated by the publication’s readers. Four hotels located in Santa Monica were featured on the chart in the “Top 15 City Hotels in Greater Los Angeles” sub-section.

The survey that was used to nominate hotels closed on March 2, 2020 before many stay-at-home orders were issued. Hence, Travel + Leisure noted that “the results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic.” Hotels were scored based on their service, food, location, facilities, and general value.

A Santa Monica establishment topped the chart: the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. It achieved a final score of 96.00, with Travel + Leisure citing “modern tonal furniture in the bedrooms and travertine tile in the bathrooms.” Interior designer and architect Kelly Wearstler designed the hotel’s interiors, which are primarily neutrally-colored.

Additionally, “Onda,” a Mexican-inspired restaurant within the hotel, is a “major draw for both visitors and locals.” The Santa Monica Proper Hotel is also notably on Travel + Leisure’s 2020 “Best New Hotels in the World” list.

The Edward Thomas Collection—a hospitality company—owns two hotels, and both are in the Top 15. Casa del Mar finished 9th with a score of 91.20, and Shutters on the Beach placed 10th with a 90.00 rating.

Located at 1910 Ocean Way, Casa del Mar has 129 guest rooms and 16 suites. It was originally built in the 1920s as an exclusive beach club. Hotel facilities include a spa, cabanas, a ballroom, a poolside terrace, meeting rooms, and lounges. Shutters on the Beach is situated at 1 Pico Blvd., and it contains close to 200 guest rooms. As it is built on the Santa Monica Beach, Venice Beach and the historic Santa Monica Pier are both walkable distances away.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is the final Santa Monica property on the leaderboard, coming in at 12th. It consists of almost 300 guest rooms, suites, and bungalows across five acres at 101 Wilshire Blvd. Its final score was 87.41.

View the full list of the “Top 15 City Hotels in Greater Los Angeles” at travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-in-los-angeles.