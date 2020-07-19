LOS ANGELES—On Friday, July 17, the LAC+USC Medical Center, located at 2051 Marengo St., asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a patient.

The patient’s name is unknown, but he is an adult Hispanic male whose estimated age is between 35-40 years old. He has a “thin” build and a weight of 144 lbs. He is also 5’5” tall with black hair and brown eyes.

EMT paramedics transported the patient to the LAC+USC Medical Center on July 13, after picking up on the streets around 2130 W. 7th street in Los Angeles. He does not have any visible tattoos, but he notably has “some” missing upper teeth.

Anyone with information regarding the patient should call Yen Sau of the LAC+USC Medical Center’s Department of Social Work at (323) 409-5253.

