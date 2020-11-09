UNITED STATES−On Saturday, November 7, news media announced the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential election as Joe Biden.

News reports are announcing the Biden-Harris ticket as the projected winners. Both Biden and Harris spoke publicly announcing themselves as America’s choice.

justice.gov/usao-mdpa/pr/revised-statement-us-attorney-freed-inquiry-reports-potential-issues-mail-ballot

According to a press release by the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating a potential issue with mail-in ballots.

On Monday, September 21, at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney, Stefanie Salavantis, the Office of the U.S. States Attorney, along with the FBI (Scranton Res. Office) are investigating reports of several military mail-in ballots that appeared to be specifically voting for President Trump may have been discarded. Reports say, “Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time.”

Wisconsin law allows a witness to cast a ballot for someone who may not be able to do it themselves providing that both the voter and the witness provide signatures and addresses. If the witness’s address is not listed, it is not allowed. Wisconsin law specifically states very that any missing information must be resolved prior to election day.

News reports have revealed that Wisconsin election clerks have altered thousands of ballots. In ballots that would not have been legal without the witness information, the clerks reportedly filled that section in themselves.

A Presidential nominee has not been elected President yet.

Before either the former Vice President, Joe Biden or President Trump are to be officially elected as President of the United States for the next four years, all votes must be verified.

Each state’s Chief Election Official will certify the election results in their state. On December 14, electors will cast their electoral votes based on the certified election results from each individual state.

President Trump Tweeted, “71,000,000 legal votes. The most ever for a sitting President.”

The Tweet from Jim Jordan reiterates much of the information President Trump had previously Tweeted but has reportedly been removed by Twitter.

In the state of Pennsylvania, a USPS worker reported a case in Traverse County where postal workers were reportedly directed to set aside ballots in the mail on November 4 so they may be hand stamped, November 3rd [election day].

News reported in a separate case also in Pennsylvania, a man that had been buried six days prior was said to have cast a vote.

92,000 Maricopa County votes along with 170,000 others in the state of Arizona have yet to be counted.

Election expert, Cleta Mitchell, spoke on Fox News Saturday night regarding the election. She ended her interview saying, “One thing I’d like to tell the American people is, don’t give up hope. We have a lot of work to do.” Mitchell then indicated that she believed that President Trump has won the election.

Political Commentator Dinesh D’Souza advises the American people not to react to this political ploy by the media.