WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s Environmental Services will be hosting a free document, hard drive, and e-waste shredding and collection on Saturday, July 24. The event will be open to all residents and businesses.

The event will transpire from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedars Sinai hospital’s employee parking lot. The address is located at 355 North San Vicente Boulevard. People are invited to bring confidential files, unwanted electronics, and hard drives for shredding and recycling.

E-waste will be handled by a certified electronics recycler, Homeboy recycling. The company will ensure that the items will be handled to protect the environment and keep the data stored on the items protected. All items will be taken except for hazardous materials, large appliances, thermostats, light bulbs, and batteries.

The event will be drive-thru only, and no walk-ups will be accepted. Drivers need to stay in their vehicles at all times, and all e-waste and documents must be placed in the trunk before arrival.

The event will remain connected with the new COVID-19 guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health. Vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks, but unvaccinated guests will be asked to wear a mask.

For more details, contact the Environmental Programs Coordinator, Matt Magener at (323) 848-6894 or mmagener@weho.org.