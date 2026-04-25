MALIBU—On Friday, April 24, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the city would be holding two free fire extinguisher trainings.

The city of Malibu’s Fire Safety Liaisons will oversee the classes, which are intended to help the city prepare for emergencies.

The first part of the classes will deal with “extinguisher mechanics, decision making on when to use a fire extinguisher” according to the Facebook post. Part of this portion will also be the safe use of the extinguisher.

Part 2 of the classes will be an exercise in which the fire extinguishers are used.

These two free training sessions will take place on Thursday, May 14.

They will occur at Malibu City Hall. The times are 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:00-7:00 p.m.

The training sessions are free for Malibu residents. For more information visit: www.malibucity.org/FireSafety