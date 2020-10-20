SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 17, demonstrators held a permitted free speech rally in downtown San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department announced that several rally participants and officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries with no arrests being made from the event.

The SFPD released the following statement:

“On October 17, at 1 p.m., the rally began in United Nations Plaza. In attendance were individuals in opposition to the free speech rally. Within minutes of the event beginning, opposition demonstrators began throwing glass bottles, plastic bottles filled with unknown liquid, metal cans and eggs at free speech rally participants and law enforcement personnel.”

Via the SFPD’s social media platform, officers indicated the rally became violent after one participant of the free speech rally was assaulted. The event was declared a public safety hazard and shut down.

“As officers escorted rally participants from the area, opposition protesters continued to act aggressively,” the SFPD stated.

Participants Marc and Gina Lopez indicated on their GoFundMe page that they were assaulted with pepper spray at the rally. Marc was sent to a hospital after he was kicked in the leg, stomped and pepper sprayed by the antics mob as he is required surgery for recovery.

Three SFPD officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from assaults with pepper spray and caustic chemicals. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.