LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a French Bulldog named Onyx that was stolen from her owner on January 18.

The LAPD reported on its website that on January 18, around 3:45 p.m., the victim was eating at a patio diner on the 800 block of South Grand Avenue at a Whole Foods establishment accompanied by her French Bulldog, Onyx. A female suspect picked up the victim’s dog and fled.

The victim chased after the suspect as she entered a white four door sedan, which was driven by an additional suspect. The suspects fled in their vehicle southbound on Grand Avenue. The victim tried to stop the suspects by jumping on the hood of the vehicle as it traveled southbound from the location. The victim later fell from the car and the suspects got away with her French Bulldog.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and treated the victim at scene for minor abrasions.

The first suspect is described as a Black female, approximately 25-years-old. She was wearing a gray hoodie, purple sweatpants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 years old. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white KIA Forte, four door sedan.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Central Area Robbery Detective Mazzacano, or Detective Stanziale, at (213) 996-1877. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.