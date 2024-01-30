LOS ANGELES—On Monday, January 29, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Street Racing Task Force announced a crackdown which consists of specially trained officers that are tasked with combatting illegal racing, sideshows, and spectating that has been creating chaos in numerous communities around the city.

The LAPD reported on January 28, around 11:20 p.m., the Street Racing Task Force responded to the intersection of Century Boulevard and Western Avenue where they witnessed numerous participants and spectators actively engaged in a street takeover.

The Street Racing Task Force intervened with the crowd and restored order to the community by detaining numerous individuals partaking and spectators. With the help of officers from the 77th Community Police Station, the Street Racing Task Force were able to investigate the takeover which resulted in the following:

• 24 Misdemeanor Arrest for “Exhibition of Speed / Aid and Abet” (Section 23109 VC)

• 13 Administrative Citation Enforcement citations for “Spectators at The Scene of a Street Takeover” (Section 47.15 LAMC)

• 14 Vehicles Impounded for 30-Days (Section 23109.2 VC)

The Street Racing Task Force stopped a total of five street takeovers throughout the night in the communities patrolled by 77th Division, Southeast Division as well as bordering communities in Los Angeles County.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Street Racing Task Force at (213) 833-3746. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.