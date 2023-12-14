BEVERLY HILLS—On December 13, Canyon News discovered Friends Books store, a hidden gem that has become quite popular in Beverly Hills. Canyon News contacted Dr. Tracey Wilen-Daugenti who serves on the board of the Friends of the Library, contributing to the Bookstore Operations, Technology, and Marketing committees. The bookstore is located at 444 N. Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills and is open for business Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 12:00-4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Dr. Wilen-Daugenti indicated that in a time when everyone seems to be so plugged-in, there has been a recent trend of readers returning to books they can hold in their hands for solace.



The Beverly Hills Friends of the Library Bookstore offers a unique experience. The following caption came directly from the Friends of Beverly Hills Public Library website.



“Many of our customers liken us to a trendy indie bookstore because we have edgy current collections at nominal prices. We receive shipments daily from generous donors. Many of our items are brand new or gently used in excellent condition. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) the money we receive is used to support library community literacy programs. Friends of the Library also offers after school programs during the school year for students. Through a recent grant from the Beverly Hills Rotary Club, home delivery services are provided to seniors 85 years of age and up.



Our store’s diverse holdings include, Art, Cookbooks, Fiction, Non-fiction, Politics, Comics, Graphic Novels, Manga, Science Fiction, Children’s books, young adult books, family classics Collector’s items, reference, romance, mystery, suspense, DVD’s, CD’s, self-help, and signed, books,” [and even some first editions.]



“We restock our shelves with new donations several times a week.”



According to the Friends of the Library Holiday Newsletter, giftwrapping will be offered during various times in the month of December for all your in-store purchases.



A Friends of the Library memberships are offered for as low as $50 for that hard to buy for reader on your list. Gift cards and stocking stuffers are also available for purchase.

This year for the Annual Holiday Sale, they have added more inventory. The sale continues until December 22nd with half off on everything in the store that is priced over $1.00.



Due to an upsurge in donations, the art section in the bookstore has expanded. They also carry a wide variety of jigsaw puzzles, and games.



Friends of Beverly Hills Public Library (FBHPL) is currently accepting donations of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and puzzles. For those who have private libraries, or estate donations, please call 310-288-2234 to speak to a volunteer or for those who live within five miles of the store, you may schedule a pick-up.



There are plenty of volunteer opportunities at FBHPL. All volunteers will be properly trained.





