SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Thursday, December 14 that a woman who had been reported missing has been found.

Lilian Hanseman, 73, who was reported missing on December 7. She had not been seen since November 24 after she left to walk to either Bob’s Market or Ralph’s Grocery Store.

Hanseman’s missing person’s roommate discovered Hanseman left her wallet, cell phone, and all belongings in her rented room. Hanseman has no known mental health or medical issues.

The SMPD posted the following message on their Facebook page on Thursday morning:

“Ms. Hanseman has been located. This post will be archived shortly. Thank you to the Santa Monica community for your assistance!”