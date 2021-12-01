BEVERLY HILLS—The international contemporary art organization Frieze, which previously held events in cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles, has partnered with Beverly Hills to launch ‘Frieze Week in Beverly Hills’ February 17-20, 2022. This will be the first time Beverly Hills has worked with Frieze to bring temporary public art projects to Beverly Hills as well as a weeklong program of events to celebrate art and culture.

“I am excited that the City’s Arts and Culture Commission as well as our Community Services Department has worked hard to make this collaboration a reality,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “Beverly Hills is a City that has a deep history and appreciation of art and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience exhibits and events in such a beautiful and iconic setting.”

Frieze Week in Beverly Hills will take place at 9900 Wilshire Boulevard, adjacent to The Beverly Hilton. The year 2019 marked the inaugural launch of the fair in Los Angeles and featured works from over 90 art galleries, attracting 35,000 visitors over its four-day run. The 2022 fair will be overseen by Christine Messineo, Director of Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York and will showcase works by prominent emerging artists alongside major figures in contemporary art in a range of solo, dual and thematic presentation.

On December 8, Frieze will give Beverly Hills residents exclusive priority booking for early tickets for the art fair starting at 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. in which residents can save up to $52 off full-price tickets. When available, pre-sale tickets can be purchased by visiting frieze.com/presale.

In addition to offering priority booking for tickets to the fair to Beverly Hills residents, Frieze will give residents a 15 percent discount and pre-approved applications on Frieze 91, a new membership that affords patrons premiere access to fairs, studio visits, artist foundations, cultural events and special museum exhibitions across the globe.

Frieze 91 membership includes guidance on building and growing an art collection, access to leading curators, and purchase opportunities through our robust roster of partner galleries. Other benefits include:

Guaranteed first VIP access for the Thursday Preview at the fair

Access to the Frieze Week VIP program

Complimentary guided fair tours

A year-round program of bespoke events

Exclusive partner offers

To redeem the offer, use the code COBH15 on your Frieze 91 application form and at checkout. To learn more visit frieze.com.