BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, December 2, the Next Beverly Hills Committee, in partnership with the Beverly Hills’ Arts and Culture and Human Relations Commissions will launch a new pop-up art exhibit located at 445 N. Cañon Dr. featuring work by American artist Kevin HEES.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the temporary installation will feature seven works from the American artist’s latest MUSIC! series that pays homage to favorite musical genres, tempos and rhythms. His work is known internationally, which tends to utilize colorful circles and geometric shapes that represent the circular perfection of the physical and spiritual universe and outline the human pursuits of health, wealth and happiness.

Slated to be on display for one month, this is the second pop-up to launch as part of the City’s ‘Visions of the Future’ program aimed to activate public spaces with vibrant, visual pop-up art experiences for residents, business owners and visitors from the Los Angeles region and around the globe.

“We’re thrilled to transform more storefront windows with inspiring art that is designed to enrich the culture of our community. As we welcome an abundance of new visitors to our City this month, it is our goal to immerse them in beautiful art that represents the vibrancy of Beverly Hills,” said Noelle Freeman, Next Beverly Hills Committee Chair.

The Next Beverly Hills Committee was established in 2015 to engage residents through innovative initiatives that address their lifestyles, economic and civic needs, and to inspire them to make Beverly Hills a better place for all.

“Visions of the future was created to enable businesses, as well as the public, to experience high-quality art where they least expect it. The goal of the program is to use empty storefronts to create cultural activations with a diverse range of emerging or under-represented artists,” said Deborah Frank, Arts and Culture Commission Chair.

‘Visions of the Future’ is part of the City’s Embrace & Celebrate Culture Initiative, a program created by the Arts and Culture and Human Relations Commissions that celebrates diversity and fosters a culture of greater inclusion and belonging in Beverly Hills.

For more information about past projects, upcoming events, exhibits and more, visit beverlyhillsarts.org.