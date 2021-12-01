BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that transpired on Wednesday, December 1. At 2:23 a.m., the Beverly Hills Police Communications Center received a phone call regarding a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place.

Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer at the scene. Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital, where they later died. Beverly Hills Police Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook held a press conference on Wednesday in front of the Police Station located at 464 N. Rexford Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210, to provide additional information.

Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extended their deepest sympathies to the victim’s family. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

TMZ first reported that the home broken into belonged to music executive Clarence Avant, 90. Avant was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His wife, Jacqueline Avant, 81, was fatally shot when the suspects broke into the home where they fired several shots, after breaking through a glass sliding door.

“This is a difficult day for our City. First and foremost, on behalf of our entire department, our City Council and community, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family in this case,” Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

Clarence had been married to Jacqueline for 54 years, where they share two children Nicole and Alexander. Jacqueline was rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the shooting, but died at the hospital. Jacquelien served as the president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for those of the South Central Community Care Center in 1975. She also served on the board of directors for the International Student Center at UCLA.

Clarence was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and got his start in the music business in the 1950s as the manager of a lounge in New Jersey. He managed a host of musicians including Little Willie John, Kim Weston and Tom Wilson to name a few. He worked with Venture Records Inc., Sussex Records Inc., and purchased the first Black FM radio station in Los Angeles in March 1973. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2016. He has been coined by many in the music industry as “The Black Godfather.”

Beverly Hills Police Detectives remain on-scene conducting an investigation. At this time, it a motive in the case has not been determined.

“I want to reassure the Beverly Hills community that your City remains one of the safest in the nation. Crime of any type will not be tolerated in our City and we will not rest until the suspects or suspect in this case are brought to justice,” Chief Stainbrook added.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-288-2656. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.